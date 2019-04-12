2 people displaced after car catches fire in garage of home on Treat Avenue

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Two people have been displaced after a car caught fire inside the garage of a home early Friday morning.
Savannah Fire Rescue responded to the 500 block of Treat Avenue just after 4 a.m. and discovered heavy smoke and flames streaming from the garage of a single-story brick home. They say the vehicle inside the garage was on fire. The blaze extended to the garage walls and roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout the home.
No one was injured. However, power had to be cut to the structure, displacing the two residents who live there.
What caused the vehicle to catch fire is under investigation.
