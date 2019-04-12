Savannah City Council hears proposal for new early learning center on the East Side

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah city leaders will continue weighing priority SPLOST projects they believe should be on the ballot for your consideration this November.
Council saw the list of capital improvement projects and other initiatives your tax dollars could support, and even heard an additional request during Thursday’s workshop.
City manager Rob Hernandez says council really needs to get on the same page with the projects list. He recommends they do it within the next week-and-a-half.
The capital improvement projects span each district and include anything from replacing fire trucks to drainage improvements. On top of considering what to narrow down from these lists, council heard about yet another way to spend Savannahians’ tax dollars during the workshop, and that’s to build an early learning center tailored to children three-years-old and younger on the city’s east side.
“We’re seeking a total SPLOST allocation of $6.5 million to build a new, quality-rated learning center in the east side of Savannah that would accommodate about 100 kids up to age three,” said Jeff Kole, Kole Management Group.
Kole, along with Savannah Area Chamber President and CEO Bill Hubbard, explained half of that $6.5 million would come from the city. The other half would come from the county. The thought is an early learning center catering to kids three and younger on the east side could be a pipeline to the Renaissance Program at East Broad, where students will begin attending at age four.
The proposed site for the new center is along Wheaton Street, in the old Blackshear neighborhood. A new early learning center is a welcomed concept for parents like Shanell Roberson, who is the mother of three, including a 2-year-old.
“Early learning. That would be great for the community, the neighborhood, so we don’t have to worry about going far to find childcare and learning, so that would help us out. We would love it,” she said.
Without an early learning option for kids three and under in the community, Roberson explains that sometimes tough choices have to be made.
“You have to either find someone to provide, or you have someone to help you with your kids while you’re working, or teach them when you have free time, which can be hard,” she said. “If you’re a busy mother, or single parent, that can be very hard.”
The idea is that a new center would have similar operating costs as the Lady Bamford Center in Savannah’s west side - around $800,000 a year. The presenters say they’ll be seeking private partnerships to pick up those costs, in addition to fundraising.
