Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez announces resignation

“Savannah is a special place,” says Hernandez. “I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve this great city as its city manager. We’ve accomplished a great deal since October 2016 in our journey to make Savannah an extraordinary place to live, learn and prosper. Mercie and I have decided to return to South Florida to help our siblings care for our elderly mothers. As such, I’ve informed city council of my intent to step down from my duties as city manager on June 30, 2019. To that end, I will work very closely with our City Council and staff to ensure a smooth and orderly transition in leadership. I wish all of residents and businesses nothing but the best in their futures.”