37th Annual ArtsFest to be held Saturday in Statesboro

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Hundreds of young artists will get to sample different art forms Saturday as part of a Statesboro tradition.
The 37th Annual ArtsFest will fill Georgia Southern’s Sweetheart Circle with paint, sculpture, and other art mediums. The university system teams with Statesboro Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department and others to host children and their families for a day of fun that’s stretched across generations.
“We have a lot of people who come out and say they brought their kids out when they were little and they’re now bringing their grandkids,” said Kimberly Sharpe, ArtsFest 2019. “Parents say they remember coming as a kid, and now they’re bringing their own children.”
Four years ago, the Recreation Department joined the university in hosting ArtsFest.
The fun will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday.
