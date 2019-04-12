Thousands preparing for 2019 Komen Savannah Race for the Cure

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Thousands will lace up their shoes in a couple of weeks and go pink to help fight breast cancer.
The Komen Savannah Race for the Cure will step off in Downtown Savannah to help in the fight against breast cancer, and some of your neighbors are training and raising money to help make a big difference.
Angelo Jones is running with a purpose, training for the Susan G. Komen 5K Race to fight breast cancer. He’s taking each step for someone who can’t.
“We have lost two of our most dear family members to cancer. One four years ago the other, two years ago,” Jones said. “So, it’s a lot value for me to do this race.”
Jones is running as part of the Mission Possible team from Park Place Outreach in Savannah, an organization which provides support and temporary living for at-risk children and teens. This race is one their leader knows all too well.
“I’m director of Park Place Outreach and also a breast cancer survivor,” said Julie Wade, Park Place Outreach, Executive Director. “They wanted to do a couch to 5K race, and asked me if I knew of any races, and of course I thought of Komen Race.”
“We were really excited to hear about Park Place that has a group interested in participating,” said Aileen Gabbey, Executive Director, Susan G. Komen, Coastal Georgia. “Julie Wade is such a friend to Komen. When she suggested it, we were right on board.”
“We believe that the Komen Race is really important. We believe in breast cancer awareness, We have had many individuals in our family that have been touched by the disease, so therefore, we have been touched,” said Cheri Dean, Park Place Outreach, Program Director.
As for The Mission Possible Team, each member is just happy to be a part in the race to fight breast cancer.
“I’m pretty sure we are all just grateful," Jones said.
The 11th Annual Komen Savannah Race for the Cure is coming up on Saturday, April 27. You can register here.
Almost all of the money raised will stay right here in the Coastal Empire and be used to fund breast cancer screenings, treatment programs, and more.
