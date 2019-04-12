Woman arrested for allegedly smuggling contraband to Chatham County inmates

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling contraband to inmates at the Chatham County Detention Center.
Officials say Shelley Weins was arrested Thursday afternoon in Effingham County. She is charged with two felony counts of items prohibited by possession for inmates.
According to officers with CCSO’s Internal Affairs Division, an investigation was opened into Weins after they discovered she was taking money off multiple inmate accounts. They say surveillance video revealed that Weins was dropping off contraband at the Sheriff’s Office training facility located adjacent to the jail. They say inmates who worked around the facility were then taking the items into the jail.
One of the items confiscated was a cell phone.
