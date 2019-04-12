WTOC Investigates: Airport arrival times

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you’ve ever flown on an airplane, you know arrival time is very important.
In a WTOC investigation, Romney Smith looked into which airlines rank highest and lowest for getting you to your destination on time.
Most people want to know if we have the number one ranking on-time airline here in Savannah. The answer is no, because the highest ranked airport is Hawaiian Airlines, which doesn’t fly through Savannah.
Airport arrival times are an important factor when purchasing flights.
“I pay attention to that, and want to go on airlines that will get me there on time,” said Dave Zielasko, who traveled to Savannah.
That’s why the 2018 Air Travel Consumer Report ranks the nation’s airlines in many ways, including the percentage of flights that are on time. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a flight is considered on time as long as it arrives within 15 minutes of its scheduled arrival time.
The national report says for the airlines that service Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Delta, United, and American have the highest percentage of on-time arrivals. This can become especially important for people with multiple flights.
“I’m planning a trip to Salt Lake City this summer and will have to connect flights. Then, I look at the booking time in between, you know, ‘how much time do I have to catch my next flight?' It’s usually always pretty important to me to make sure I’ve got enough time to get around the airport,” Toni Flowers said.
The bottom three airlines for those flying into Savannah include Allegiant, JetBlue, and Frontier. Keep in mind, there are differences in the number of airports the airlines service, as well as if they have codeshare partner airlines helping them out.
If you have time and a delay won’t stress you out...
“Well, since I’m on permanent vacation, I don’t have to worry about that quite as much,” Flowers said.
However, if you’re on a tight deadline, you may want to pay a little closer attention to airline on-time arrival times.
“If I don’t get to a meeting on time or I get delayed, it really messes up your schedule, so I actually pay attention to that,” Zielasko said.
To see the full list of results, including the airlines that don’t service our local airports, click here.
