FAWD: Strong storms possible Sunday

Expect heavy rain embedded within these thunderstorms, with the main threat of isolated straight line wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. These thunderstorms will weaken after sunset, with a slightly greater risk for a stronger storm or two west of I-95 compared to along the coast. These storms have a low-end risk for producing a brief isolated tornado, but it is not of great concern. Rainfall accumulations will range from a couple tenths to half an inch.