FAWD: Strong storms possible Sunday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Isolated downpours are possible late Saturday afternoon into the evening, mainly west of I-95. A few lightning strikes will be out there, but severe weather is not expected. Rain diminishes after sunset while muggy air sticks around with temperatures in the 70s. A few showers are possible overnight, with morning lows in the upper 60s.
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day.
The morning will be mostly dry and breezy with a southerly wind of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph ahead of the cold front. A line of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west in the mid afternoon, into the evening hours. (3 p.m. – 9 p.m.)
Expect heavy rain embedded within these thunderstorms, with the main threat of isolated straight line wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. These thunderstorms will weaken after sunset, with a slightly greater risk for a stronger storm or two west of I-95 compared to along the coast. These storms have a low-end risk for producing a brief isolated tornado, but it is not of great concern. Rainfall accumulations will range from a couple tenths to half an inch.
Cooler and drier air moves in on Monday with sunshine returning and highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday morning will be on the cool side for spring, with morning lows near 50 degrees. We’ll bounce back to lower 80s in the afternoon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but rain is possible late Thursday and especially on Friday.
