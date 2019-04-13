Final round tee times adjusted for Masters golf tournament due to possible severe weather

AUGUSTA, GA (WTOC) - Groupings and tee times for the Masters golf tournament will be adjusted due to the possibility of severe weather on Sunday.
Gates are scheduled to open at 7:15. Players will be in groups of three with tee times beginning at 7:30 a.m. off the Number 1 and 10 tees. Leaders will tee off at 9:20 a.m.
“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone – the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world. Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s Tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow.”
