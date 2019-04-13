Interstate 16 traffic pacing to slow drivers Saturday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Law enforcement will pace traffic on Interstate 16 in Chatham and Bryan counties Saturday as crews do utility work.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said the slowdowns on I-16 will happen between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. near Exit 148 for Old River Road. GDOT said Georgia Power crews will be removing and raising high-voltage, overhead power lines.
Traffic pacing will start on I-16 Westbound at Exit 152 for Bloomingdale in Chatham County, and pacing on I-16 Eastbound will start at Exit 143 for Pembroke in Bryan County. Law enforcement will pace drivers at 20 mph.
