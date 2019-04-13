2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke makes stop in Lowcountry

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - A 2020 presidential candidate stopped in the Lowcountry Friday.
Just last month, U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke announced he is planning to run for president.
“You have all this green stuff, these trees and grass. Cynthia, who like me, is from El Paso, said ‘it is a jungle here,' he said.
The Texas representative visited Bluffton to address a crowd of more than 700 at McCracken Middle School.
“We had not gotten to visit this part of the state yet. We got to stop briefly in Hilton Head to have a conversation about immigration, with people in the community and also people reaching the community with bi-lingual publications, which I did not expect to see in South Carolina," O’Rourke said. "We just wanted to be here and answer questions and have a chance to introduce myself.”
In his second visit to South Carolina, he addressed his supporters in both English and Spanish. He also took a variety of questions from the audience.
“I was wondering what your plan is for gun control," one audience member asked.
“Those states that have adopted universal background checks for every firearm purchase have seen a near 50 percent reduction in gun violence," he said.
O’Rourke also addressed border security, immigration, relations with Israel, and plenty of other topics in his nearly hour-and-a-half long Town Hall.
“If we want security, we will not purchase it with a $30 billion dollar, 30 foot high, 2,000 mile wall," he said. “You’ll be able to do so by treating people with respect."
He said he was pleased by his reception in the Lowcountry.
“I was grateful. A lot of people came out; a lot of good questions. Some folks were still making up their mind, some folks were supportive, but I hear everybody’s willingness to get after the big challenges that are in front of us.”
O’Rourke’s three-day drive through the Palmetto State will include events in Charleston, Clemson, Denmark, and of course, Beaufort, as well as other communities.
