Savannah Technical College honors 2019 Tribute to Community STARs

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Technical College hosted its 2019 Tribute to Community STARs luncheon on Friday celebrating dozens for their community service.
Hundreds gathered at the Eckburg Auditorium for the 13th annual event that raises money to support Savannah Technical College and its programs. Hosted by the Savannah Technical College Foundation Community Council, the event aims to honor those that give back and serve the Savannah community.
Roger Moss Jr., co-founder of the Savannah Children’s Choir delivered the keynote address.
Among those honered was WTOC’s own Dawn Baker.
The other honorees include:
Noel Burgdorf, Drayage Operations Manager, Schneider, sponsored by Schneider;
Jenny Dent, Executive Administrative Assistant & Chief of Staff, Visit Savannah, sponsored by Savannah Chamber/Visit Savannah;
Patrice Gardner, Assistant Food & Beverage Manager, The Club at Savannah Quarters®, sponsored by The Club at Savannah Quarters®;
LaMonica Graham, Emergency Services & Permanent Supportive Housing Program Manager, Union Mission, sponsored by Savannah Morning News;
James Halford, Savannah Technical College 2019 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year, sponsored by Savannah Technical College;
Kenzie Hancock, Special Olympian and Powerlifter, sponsored by John Davis Florist;
Renea Hanna, Savannah Technical College 2019 GOAL Student of the Year, sponsored by Savannah Technical College;
Candace & Erika Hardnett, Founders, Agape Empowerment Ministries, sponsored by Bertice Berry Productions;
Becca Hutcheson, Savannah Technical College 2019 EAGLE Student of the Year, sponsored by Savannah Technical College;
Linda James, Business Administrator, The Salvation Army, sponsored by JW Williams Consulting & Services for the Salvation Army Savannah;
Marty Johnston, Chief Operating Officer, City of Savannah, sponsored by Thomas & Hutton;
Kathy Levitt, Volunteer Extraordinaire, sponsored by LS3P;
Frank Macgill, Partner, HunterMaclean, sponsored by HunterMaclean;
Gina Peper, VP Sales & Marketing, North Point Hospitality, sponsored by North Point Hospitality;
Cari Clark Phelps, Owner/Principal, Clark Creative, sponsored by Ad Specialty;
Thelia Price, Line Cook, EmployAbility, sponsored by EmployAbility;
Tonya Reed, CFO/Co-Owner, Henry Plumbing Company, sponsored by National Association of Women in Construction – Coastal Georgia Chapter;
Cecilia Russo Turner, Owner, Cecilia Russo Marketing, sponsored by McGriff Insurance;
Randy Shearouse, Superintendent, Effingham County School District, sponsored by Edwards Interiors; and
Gena Taylor, Executive Director, Greenbriar Children’s Center, sponsored by Judy & Dick Eckburg.
Congratulations and thanks to all for their continued service.
