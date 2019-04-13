Spieth will return to RBC Heritage

AUGUSTA, GA (WTOC) - Jordan Spieth fought his way back into red numbers Friday, guaranteeing himself a weekend date at The Masters.
After his time in Augusta is done, Spieth will make his way to Hilton Head Island for the RBC Heritage.
The three-time major champ will make his fourth start at Harbour Town, and first since 2015.
After his second round in Augusta, Spieth says he’s looking forward to getting back to the Low Country.
“I’m excited. I haven’t been there in four years. I think it’s a course that fits my game really well,” Spieth said Friday in Augusta. “It’s been a place I knew I was going to play for quite a while now. It’s just a phenomenal golf course. It’s a great tournament. I’ve played well there in the past, and I’m just looking forward to taking whatever I can from this weekend over there.”
Spieth fired a four-under 68 Friday to get to -1. He’s tied for 29th heading into the weekend at Augusta National.
