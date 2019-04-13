Suspect sentenced in 2016 murder case

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The ex-husband of a Savannah mother who was killed in 2016 confirms to WTOC on Saturday that the suspect accused of her death has been sentenced to life with parole.
19-year-old Laquan Jivens is accused of shooting Kathy Henry the night before Mother’s Day. Jivens pled not guilty to the charges against him.
Schmidt reports that Jivens was convicted on all counts related to Henry’s death on Friday, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and three charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Georgia law prohibits a person from being convicted of both malice and felony murder for the same victim. As such, the lesser felony murder charge was abandoned.
Jivens was sentenced on Friday to life with the chance of parole for the malice murder and aggravated assault charges, as well as 5 years to each to run consecutive to the life sentence.
Jivens will not be eligible for parole until he is 46-year-old.
