Annual spring fling benefits Operation Presents Under the Tree

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Richmond Hill Fire Department also held their annual spring fling on Saturday for city resdents.
The family fun event benefits Operation Presents Under the Tree, an organization that helps local children in need.
One woman from Macon who was in town visiting family shared with us why she was having such a great time!
“You get to socialize, you get to meet new people and of course you get to see family in Savannah, and I love Savannah!” exclaimed Joyceann Sparks.
There was a food truck festival, touch a truck event, live music, a corn hole tournament and so much more.
And of course there was plenty for kids to do to have a fun time.
