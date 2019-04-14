Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death

BURTON, SC (WTOC) - Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting incident early Sunday morning in Burton. Upon further investigation deputies learned that a man had been shot and killed.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2 AM on Sunday, an unknown white male had shot and killed 36-year-old Clinton Robinson of Lady’s Island on Laurel Street East and fled the area before authorities arrived.
An autopsy will be performed on Robinson on Tuesday at the University of South Carolina.
The crime scene unit interviewed witnesses and is examining evidence. This is still an open investigation.
Additional information, including the deceased man’s identity, will be released when available. Anyone with information is urged to call Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
