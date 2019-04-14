City of Savannah celebrates opening of Savannah Cultural Arts Center

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The City of Savannah held the grand opening of the Savannah Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, one of the most technologically advanced facilities in Savannah.
It includes a 464 seat perfoming arts theater, dance studion, art gallery, as well as studios for ceramics, metal and glass art.
The hope is that the center will help connect residents with the local art community and organizations so that everyone can experience, and create, art.
“It’s been a long time coming," said Lissette Garcia Arrogante, the Director of Savannah Culture Arts Center. "It’s a momentous moment for Savannah to have a facility like this available.”
The facility is funded through voter-approved Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, also known as SPLOST.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.