Damage reports: Confirmed tornado touch down in Colquitt Co.

SOUTHWEST, GA (WALB) - Following Sunday’s severe weather events, WALB is tracking down reports of damage in the viewing area.
A confirmed tornado touched down in Colquitt Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado was traveling towards northeast Georgia and landed near Spence Airfield.
According to Colquitt County dispatch, the storm damaged the roof of some houses near Tallokas Road and Wilder Road.
Maria Chavez was the only person in a house that was damaged when the tornado hit around 2:35 p.m.
Chavez told WALB she remembers it being quiet, then a whistle and all she could see outside was “white” as the tornado passed through parts of her house.
Most of the roof on the west side of the house is gone, Chavez said, and two bedrooms are under that part of the house. Chavez said those two rooms belong to her grandchildren, who visited on Saturday.
Downed trees and power lines were also reported.
The National Weather Service’s survey team will be in Colquitt County Monday to access the damages.
Only one Stewart County home was damaged by Sunday’s severe weather. according to the county commission’s Facebook page.
Trees were cleared or about to be cleared from Green Grove, Brinson and Wesley Chapel roads.
No damage reported.
WALB has reached out to Atkinson, Berrien and Coffee counties to see if there were reports of damage and are waiting to hear back.
WALB is working to confirm other damages in Southwest Georgia following Sunday’s severe weather.
