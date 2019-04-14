Olde Effingham Days offers a trip through time

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -It wasn’t thunder in Springfield on Saturday, but rather cannon fire at Olde Effingham Days!
Visitors watched blacksmiths, who have their own scholarships for the old trade. Kids shelled corn and made cornmeal that they could take home.
Old met new- WTOC’s Jamie Ertle brought the Storm Chaser for tours.
There was an antique car show-tractor rides, as well as homemade goodies.
If you missed the festival, the Historic Effingham Society would love for you to visit during their regular hours and help preserve some the buildings that date back to 1790.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.