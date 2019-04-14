Savannah Police Dept. hold first ever egg hunt

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A thousand colorful eggs were hidden all over Nathaniel Greene Park the Savannah Police Department celebrated Easter a week early with an easter egg hunt.
Kids were also keeping an eye out for golden eggs, which they were able to get prizes for. But it wasn’t just kids who had fun!
The department’s K-9s and horses were there to meet and greet the families.
“Brought the kids out to enjoy their self and I feel like Savannah Police Department is doing a good thing for the kids and the community, keeping the kids safe and having fun easter egg hunts and things,” said Akeem Bragg, who attended the event.
Another special surprise at the egg hunt was Magic Marc. He was there putting on a magic show for attendees and making sure that everyone had a good time.
