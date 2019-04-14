Three injured after shooting in Midway

MIDWAY, GA (WTOC) - Three people showed up to the hospital after a shooting in Midway Saturday night.
At around 11:05, Liberty County deputies responded to a shots fired call on Dave Williams Road, but weren’t sure where the shots were coming from. Shortly after, three individuals showed up to Liberty Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.
The Sheriff’s office believes that these individuals drove themselves to the hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.