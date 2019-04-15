Byrd Cookie Company celebrates 95th anniversary

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A Savannah classic, Byrd Cookie Company celebrated their 95th anniversary on Sunday.
In honor of the anniversary, the public was able to enjoy free tours of the bakery, including a new 170-foot oven at the company’s production facility on Waters Avenue.
They were also allowed to take pictures with Crumbles, the official Byrd mascot, and sample more than 15 different varieties of Byrd cookies and savory snacks.
“We’ve had these incredible opportunities with some big businesses and we just have been making a lot of cookies," said Geoff Repella, the President of Byrd Cookie Company. "We went from being able to bake about 200 million cookies to being able to bake 1.9 billion cookies!”
Byrd Cookie Company was founded by Benjamin “Pop” Byrd Senior in 1924. The family owned company is now in its fourth and fifth generation.
They bake more than 1 billion cookies each year.
