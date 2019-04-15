City leaders continue revitalizing parts Old Pooler

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - Pooler city leaders are continuing to work on revitalizing parts of Highway 80.
A lot of Pooler’s development has taken place on the north and south ends. However, city leaders are working to attract developers to the middle part of town along Highway 80, which many know as Old Pooler.
The Old Pooler Revitalization Project began several years ago when the city built a new city hall. Since then, several new businesses have moved in.
The city also rebuilt an old home which burnt down several years ago. That home will soon be the new Pooler Chamber of Commerce building.
Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb says the city is currently offering special incentives for those who choose to build in Old Pooler, but they must stick to a certain design plan. He says city leaders have been wanting to spruce up this part of the city for a while.
The mayor says the city is also looking at building a new library. It’s a project they would like to complete during the next SPLOST cycle.
