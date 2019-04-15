City of Pooler to get bike route

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - The city of Pooler is joining a national effort to get connected by biking. It’s called U.S. Bike Route One.
Pooler city leaders say when it comes to biking through Pooler, Pine Barren Road is the safest route. It also conveniently connects Bloomingdale to Pooler and Pooler to Garden City.
This portion of the Bike Route is part of a national effort to promote cycling and connect cities by using the safest routes.
Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb says signs should be going up sometime in the future to let cyclists know the safest route to get around.
The Pooler portion of Bike Route One would begin near the Bloomingdale-Pooler line and would continue east to Highway 80 where it would then head into Garden City.
Just to be clear, cyclists would still use the same lane as other vehicles. This will not be a separate bike path.
