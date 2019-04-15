City of Savannah approves purchase of Highway 80 property

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah City Council has approved the purchase of a Waste Management property on West U.S. Highway 80.
The reason for the purchase is to relocate a city lot from west Gwinnett Street to the newly purchased property in preparation for the Arena and Canal District development.
The city lot on Gwinett houses operations for sanitation.
Originally, the City planned to purchase the Dean Forest land fill, which would have cost the city around $10 million.
“We became aware of this facility becoming available as Waste Management was relocating their operations to a new facility in Hardeeville,” said City Manager Rob Hernandez.
The Waste Management property will cost the city around $4 million.
