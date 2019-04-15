Fort Pulaski remembers battle of 1862 with ‘living history’ event

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Folks were able to travel back to 1862 at Fort Pulaski on Sunday as the fort commemorated the 157th anniversary of the battle for the fort with a living history event.
Living historians were out on Saturday and Sunday, recreating many aspects of daily life at the Civil War post.
There were different programs giving guests the opportunity to learn about and experience the fort life.
“For me as an amatuer historian, there’s no better way to learn about the history in general, but the Civil War inperticular,” said Mark Watts, a Civil War re-enactor. “And actually wear the uniforms, experience what they experienced.”
Living historians took part in mail call, company drill, musket firings, and cannon firings. There was even a chance for everyone to play some Civil War baseball.
