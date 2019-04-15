RBC Heritage week underway at Hilton Head Island golf resort

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage is the ONLY Professional Golfers Association tour’s stop in South Carolina and it is happening now at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes Pipe and Drum Band is back to its usual duties to usher in last year’s champion Satoshi Kodaira with a grand entrance.
“He didn’t even understand the amount of noise that was going to come out of it, he was pretty surprised,” said Kodaira’s interpreter Corey Yoshimura.
“Our defending champion was so gracious, it really was a special day today,” said Steve Wilmot, the RBC Heritage Tournament Director. “We’ve had some difficulty because of the communication with the language differences but he’s been gracious, his people have been, he’s excited to be here, and honestly we want him to have a great week again.”
The tournament picked up a couple a huge commitments last Friday when Jordan Spieth and Ian Polter said they would be headed to the tournament that was first won by Arnold Palmer back in 1969.
