Search continues for new Richmond Hill Fire Chief

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill started conducting interviews for its next fire chief on Monday.
There have been a lot of questions about when the position will be filled. With the seat still vacant, city leaders say the interview process is one they are taking very seriously.
The position has been vacant since November. Mayor Pro-tem Tara Baraniak says they have not only had several applicants, but many of them are strong candidates. She says they are doing their best to narrow down the candidates based on the necessary criteria they feel will be best for the city. She says the next chief must have the desire to keep residents, as well as the department, as safe as possible.
“We want to make sure that they have a strong background in fire, and if they have had any experience running a department, that’s always a plus. We want to make sure that they are an independent thinker and that they are a good leader and that they work well with other people,” Baraniak said. “They will be the face of the Richmond Hill Fire Department, so we want to make sure that they are a team player and that they represent the city of Richmond Hill very well.”
Interviews for the position will continue Thursday. City leaders hope to have an announcement made on who the city’s new fire chief will be by next month. However, if they don’t find the right fit by that time, they will keep interviewing and push the announcement back.
