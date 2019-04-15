Search continues for new Richmond Hill Fire Chief

“We want to make sure that they have a strong background in fire, and if they have had any experience running a department, that’s always a plus. We want to make sure that they are an independent thinker and that they are a good leader and that they work well with other people,” Baraniak said. “They will be the face of the Richmond Hill Fire Department, so we want to make sure that they are a team player and that they represent the city of Richmond Hill very well.”