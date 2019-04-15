Severe threat over, cooler Monday!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Tornado Watch has expired, and the severe weather threat is done for the rest of our Sunday. Showers will continue to push toward the coast through the mid evening, but the rain will be relatively light. Cloud cover dissipates overnight with morning lows dropping into the lower 60s. Sunshine returns on Monday with highs only in the low to mid 70s! It will be breeze, with a westerly wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour.