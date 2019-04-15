Severe threat over, cooler Monday!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Tornado Watch has expired, and the severe weather threat is done for the rest of our Sunday. Showers will continue to push toward the coast through the mid evening, but the rain will be relatively light. Cloud cover dissipates overnight with morning lows dropping into the lower 60s. Sunshine returns on Monday with highs only in the low to mid 70s! It will be breeze, with a westerly wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour.
Sunshine continues Tuesday, but the morning lows will be near 50 degrees! Warmer weather settles back in For Wednesday and Thursday, before our next chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.