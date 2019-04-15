St. Vincent’s recognizes alumni at 1969 class reunion

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -When the Sisters of Mercy came to Savannah almost 175 years ago, they built schools, hospitals, and established a culture of service.
This past Saturday, they recognized service in their students, presenting two alumni with the Catherine McAuley Award while celebrating the 50th reunion of the class of 1969.
Lisa Scarborough, class of 1997, was recognized for founding Coastal Pet Rescue a non-profit organization that has saved the lives of thousands of neglected and abandoned pets.
Vaughnette Goode-Walker from the class of 1971 was also presented the award. Goode-Walker is now the executive director of the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights museum.
Goode-Walker was also a pioneer in the early days of integration at St. Vincent’s, where she found an atmosphere that swam against the tide of popular opinion.
Vaughnette would continue on into journalism where she has held positions in major news outlets before answering a call to return to St. Vincent’s 25 years ago, where she held a teaching position.
