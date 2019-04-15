Suspect on loose after armed robbery at Quality Inn in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery took place at the Quality Inn on Boundary Street.
Officials say a black male suspect armed with a gun walked into the business at 1:50 a.m. Monday and demanded money from the clerk. A witness saw the suspect getting away in the direction of Hilton Garden Inn.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and their bloodhound tracking team were called in to help, but they were not able to find the suspect.
Police say the suspect has a slender build, and is about 5′7. He was wearing an orange skull cap/beanie cap with a white cloth around his face. He had on a black and white shirt with an orange colored “70” on the left chest, right arm, and on the back. The front of the jacket was black, and the back of the shirt was white with a large orange “70.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Sgt. Charles Raley at 843.322.7914, or call anonymously at 843.322.7938.
