Tax pros working to help late filers meet deadline

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It’s down to the wire for those of you who still haven’t filed your taxes.
A dozen tax pros are hard at work inside the H&R Block on Eisenhower Drive, Monday afternoon, as they work to get your taxes filed. There are some key things you need to know if you still haven’t filed or if you need to file an extension.
People flowed into the office Monday morning and tax pros talked them through what they need to know to get their returns finished. D.D. Seckinger, a senior tax analyst with H&R Block, says some people wait because they have anxiety about what they might owe. She says others just didn’t get their information early enough to file any sooner.
If you’re going in to file, she says be sure to bring all of your documents and information. Seckinger says parents often forget to bring education credit information for their children because it’s filed with the parent’s tax return, not the student’s.
One big thing you need to know if you’re planning to file an extension is you must submit it by midnight or risk paying a fee for failing to file.
“You need to file your extension tonight. There is no extension for tomorrow. IRS requires you to file the extension tonight. If you have a balance due, you would be accessed a penalty for 25 percent of the amount that you owe. If you can’t file your return, file an extension,” Seckinger said.
Seckinger expects 50 to 75 people to visit their office on Monday. They’re open until 11 p.m. for last-minute filers.
