Tuesday: Sunny, Windy Weather

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Evening storms are now well offshore. In their wake, breezy winds and cooler temperatures are filtering into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Dress for commute temps in the 50s and lower 60s; feeling cooler with the gusty breeze. Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the upper 60s by noon and reaches a high in the low to mid-70s between 2 and 4 p.m.
It’ll remain breezy this afternoon.
This evening features a lighter wind and cooler temperatures; cooling into the 50s by 9 p.m. and bottoming out in the upper 40s to near 50° Tuesday morning. You’ll probably need to pull your favorite jacket out of the closet early Tuesday.
The forecast is stunning – albeit increasingly warm and muggy - through Thursday afternoon.
Isolated Thursday evening showers give way to strong Friday storms ahead of our next cold front. There is a risk of severe weather Friday and the First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the situation and updating the forecast as data becomes clearer.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter