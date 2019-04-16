Arraignments coming in Crocker death case

EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) - Five men and women charged in the deaths of two Effingham County teenagers will head back to court Wednesday morning.
An arraignment is expected to begin for the deaths of Mary and Elwyn Crocker Junior.
A grand jury indicted Kimberly Renee Wright, Elwyn John Crocker Sr., Candice Heather Crocker, Mark Anthony Wright, and Roy Anthony Prater Monday in Effingham County Superior Court on March 18. They are all charged with the murder and abuse of Mary. Three of them are charged with the murder of Elwyn.
On Wednesday, each of the five will have to submit a plea to the courts.
The two teens were found buried in the backyard of their family’s homes last December. Investigators say Mary likely died in October and Elwyn likely died at least a year before that.
WTOC will be at the arraignment to and will have updates on the outcome of Wednesday’s proceedings.
