Attacker poses as deliveryman, shoots woman with crossbow when she answers the door

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA (Gray News) - Police in Canada are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who shot a woman with a crossbow.
Investigators with the Peel Regional Police believe the attacked was premeditated and targeted the victim.
The incident occurred on Nov. 7, 2018 in the city of Mississauga in Ontario, Canada.
Police responded to the scene to find a 44-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a trauma center, police said.
As of Tuesday, her condition was unknown.
Surveillance video released by Peel Regional Police shows someone dressed as a deliveryman, standing on the porch holding a large package. When the woman answered her front door, the man who was carrying the large box, with a high-powered crossbow hidden inside, shot her and fled the scene, police say.
The arrow used in the attempted murder is designed to hunt large animals like moose and deer and “inflict the maximum amount of damage possible,” authorities said.
It is unclear if the crossbow or box were recovered from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau using the dedicated tip line of 905-456-5840. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.
