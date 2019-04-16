Board expected to name new superintendent for Beaufort County Schools

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Board of Education is scheduled to announcement their pick for a new district superintendent on Tuesday.
The board narrowed down nearly 50 candidates to Terry Dade of Fairfax, Virginia and Frank Rodriguez of Palm Beach, Florida. They answered the community's questions during a public forum over the weekend.
Whoever is chosen will take over in July for Interim Superintendent Herbert Berg, who accepted the position after Jeff Moss resigned last summer.
