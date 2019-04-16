Candidates running for President in 2020

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -There are over 21 Democratic candidates that are running against President Trump in the 2020 election.
The President will be seeking re-election. The Republican National Committee has pledged their endorsement and support of the President’s campaign. Despite that support, another Republican will attempt to unseat him. Former Governor Bill Weld of Massachusetts also announced his presidential campaign on April 15th.
It seems that this list of candidates will only continue to grow. Click here to find official information on the candidates.
