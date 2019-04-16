Chatham County creek name officially changed to ‘Freedom Creek’

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The federal government has agreed to change the name of a tidal creek in Chatham County.
The U.S. Board of Geographic Names have changed the name of a creek to Freedom Creek, a year after Georgia lawmakers passed a resolution requesting the switch. The creek had long been known as Runaway Negro Creek.
Runaway slaves are believed to have crossed the creek near Savannah during the 19th century as they sought freedom in the north.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.