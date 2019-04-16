2019 Hurricane Conference being held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 2019 hurricane season starts in less than two months and emergency management agencies from across the Southeast will be in Savannah Tuesday for the Chatham County Hurricane Conference at the Savannah Convention Center.
Last year’s hurricane season was busy for Chatham County. Fortunately, we did not see any big storms, but we did come close. Hurricane Florence brought catastrophic flooding to the Carolinas, and then Hurricane Michael struck the Florida panhandle hard. Michael had so much intensity that it brought damage to Southwest Georgia, specifically Miller County.
The Chatham Emergency Management Agency says they plan to discuss Michael and the lessons learned from that overwhelming storm.
Emergency officials say they’re expecting a good crowd at Tuesday’s conference.
Chatham County’s Hurricane Conference will wrap up later Tuesday afternoon just in time for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency Hurricane Conference, which begins Wednesday and runs through the end of the week.
