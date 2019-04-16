Civilians, community leaders take part in ‘Army Day’ at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, GA (WTOC) - We’ve all heard it, the old United States Army slogan: “In the Army, they do more before 9 a.m. than most people do all day.”
Monday, we tagged along as many civilians and community leaders got a chance to walk a mile in their shoes at the 3rd Infantry Division’s Army Day at Ft. Stewart.
“Army Day is a phenomenal day all about leaders, and members get to spend time when their soldiers and their Army,” said Col. Jason Wolter, 3rd Infantry Division. “Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield is surrounded by phenomenal people. It’s vital for them to get a chance to see what their soldiers do and build those relationships. This was an opportunity for all of the leaders of these communities to get a chance to really understand when a soldier goes in for the day, to experience if for themselves.”
Community leaders including Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter took the challenge, learning about what it takes to be a Dogface soldier.
“Today’s mission is to continue to build that relationship we have with the leaders,” said Hinesville Mayor Allen Brown.
Col. Wolter says the day is about so much more than just a tour of base.
“One is pride. We tell them what we do, so it’s fundamental to our mission, critical to the success in the community.”
