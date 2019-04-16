Civilians, community leaders take part in ‘Army Day’ at Fort Stewart

“Army Day is a phenomenal day all about leaders, and members get to spend time when their soldiers and their Army,” said Col. Jason Wolter, 3rd Infantry Division. “Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield is surrounded by phenomenal people. It’s vital for them to get a chance to see what their soldiers do and build those relationships. This was an opportunity for all of the leaders of these communities to get a chance to really understand when a soldier goes in for the day, to experience if for themselves.”