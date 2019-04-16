Couple rescued after boat engine stalls on Ogeechee River

BRYAN CO., GA (WTOC) - A couple had to be rescued while out on the Ogeechee River Tuesday morning after the engine to their boat stalled.
Bryan County Emergency Services says around 10:30 a.m., the department received a call that two boaters were stranded in a small boat on the Ogeechee River, not too far out from the Fort McAllister Boat Ramp.
Fire crews and the Georgia DNR arrived and launched their boats to retrieve a man and woman who were in the boat.
The man and his wife said they had a cellphone with them that had no service but was still able to make a 911 call for help.
The couple told WTOC they just purchased the boat Monday night and was trying it out, but when they got out on the water, the engine stalled and they could not get it to restart. They say they drifted in the water for about 45-minutes before any help could get to them.
A boater just a short distance from the stranded boat notice the couple in distress and put their boat in at Fish Tails restaurant and was able to rescue the couple. Emergency crews arrived as the boater was helping the couple to safety and assisted.
Bryan County Emergency Services checked the man and woman at the boat ramp for any injuries. Neither were injured.
