Crash causing delays on eastbound I-16 near Pooler Pkwy exit

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A crash is causing delays on eastbound Interstate 16 in Chatham County.
The Pooler Fire Chief tells us the wreck occurred around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He says two semi-trucks, both traveling east on I-16 near the Pooler Parkway exit, when a white cab semi rear-ended a red cab semi, which was a fuel tanker. Both drivers of the semis were taken to Memorial by ambulance just to be checked out. Both are expected OK.
Officials say the fuel tanker is leaking fuel at a very slow rate, and Hazmat is responding to clean up the spill.
I-16 eastbound is currently down to one lane. Traffic is backed up and moving slowly. The westbound lanes are not affected.
Pooler Fire says the one eastbound lane will be closed for at least a couple of hours while they work to clear the crash scene. The exit ramp from the parkway onto eastbound I-16 is also closed.
Pooler PD, Pooler Fire, MCCD, Savannah Fire and Chatham EMS all responded.
Please stay with WTOC for updates.
