Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 4-15-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure builds in tonight through Thursday with beautiful weather. A cold front brings our next rain and storm chance Friday. High pressure returns for the weekend. Today will be sunny and breezy with west winds gusting up to 30mph. Highs 72-75. Tonight will be clear and chilly with decreasing winds, lows 47-55. Tuesday will be sunny and warmer, highs near 80. Wednesday will be mainly sunny, highs in the low to mid 80s. Increasing clouds late Thursday, highs in the mid 80s. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. Scattered showers and storms expected morning into mid afternoon. There is a potential for some strong to severe storms with this system. Highs near 80. Clearing Friday night with dry and mild conditions for the weekend.