Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 4-16-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Thursday. A strong cold front will push through Friday afternoon with high pressure returning for Easter weekend. Today will be sunny and warm with highs 69-80. East winds may gust to 20mph. Tonight will be clear and mild, lows 50-59. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer, highs 77-85. Thursday will partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower late, highs in the mid 80s. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! A line of showers and storms will push across the region late morning into mid afternoon. Storms may be severe with damaging winds the main threat but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. Highs near 80. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs in the low 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s.