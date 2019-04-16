Former US Sen. Ernest ’Fritz’ Hollings to be laid to rest Tuesday following service at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Former U.S. Sen. Ernest “Fritz” Hollings will reach his final resting place Tuesday after a service at The Citadel which will include former Vice President Joe Biden and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
The event is set to begin at 11 a.m. inside the Summerall Chapel on the campus of The Citadel, where Hollings graduated from with a degree in business administration in 1942.
Hollings has been honored at the school numerous times including speaking engagements at Corps Day in 1959 and a PT Barracks dedicated to him in 2004. He also gave the commencement speech at the school in 1983.
Hollings served in Congress from 1966 to 2005 and prior to serving as a U.S. senator, Hollings also served as South Carolina’s lieutenant governor from 1955 to 1959, and as governor from 1959 to 1963.
Among Hollings’ noteworthy accomplishments included integrating South Carolina schools, when other states were fighting against it. He also established the state’s technical college system and educational television.
Hollings served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945.
His political career began in 1948 when he was elected to the South Carolina General Assembly at age 26.
He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for president in 1984.
He retired from Congress on Jan. 3, 2005, at age 83. After 38 years, he told Mike Wallace of CBS’s “60 Minutes” that he was “sick or raising money to get re-elected,” so he was going home to Charleston.
