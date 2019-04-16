Person of interest identified in South State Bank robbery in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) - South State Bank in Beaufort was robbed Tuesday morning.
According to the Beaufort City Police Department, just after 11 a.m., a black male entered the South State Bank at Boundary and Church streets and walked up to the service counter and passed the bank teller a note while making verbal threats. The bank teller handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, at which time the suspect fled the bank on foot towards Boundary Street.
Beaufort City PD says a person of interest has been identified. As of 1:15 p.m., an arrest warrant has been obtained for 58-year-old Bernard Gadson, of North Charleston, for the robbery. He is described as a black male, approximately 6’3” wearing a blue polo and dark pants at the time of the crime.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Beaufort City Police Department with the ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on Gadson’s whereabout, please contact MSgt. Raley 843-322-7914, contact the anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938, or 911/dispatch at 843-524-2777.
