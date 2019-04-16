U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Lowcountry

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - United States Senator Elizabeth Warren was in the Lowcountry Monday for part of her 2020 presidential campaign.
Whale Branch Middle School was packed with nearly 450 supporters and people who just wanted to learn more about the possible candidate.
Warren talked about raising the minimum wage to help working families. She also said she wants to restructure the economy and implement a wealth tax.
Some longtime Warren supporters were happy to hear her speak in person.
“Her passion and also the way she spoke. She’s very well spoken. See explains things very well. I just thought she was great," said Claire Glasson, Beaufort County.
Before coming to Beaufort, Warren made a stop in Charleston where she was endorsed by the mayor of Awendaw.
Now, she is heading to Colorado and Utah.
