Suspect caught after robbery at South State Bank in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) - South State Bank at Boundary and Church streets was robbed Tuesday morning.
According to the Beaufort City Police Department, just after 11 a.m., a black male entered South State Bank on Boundary Street and walked up to the service counter and passed the bank teller a note while making verbal threats. The bank teller handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, at which time the suspect fled the bank on foot toward Boundary Street.
Beaufort PD says a person of interest has been identified.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Beaufort City Police Department with the ongoing investigation.
