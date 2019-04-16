Suspect vandalizes Pounce Cat Cafe in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A cafe in downtown Savannah that serves food, drinks, and one-on-one time with cats is cleaning up after someone threw a brick at their window.
The brick left a spiderweb effect on the window of Pounce Cat Cafe. It happened early Sunday morning.
Pounce keeps cats in their cafe that are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Greater Savannah. The manager tells WTOC that a witness told them a woman was looking at the cats through the window when a man asked her if she wanted one. He told her he could get one, and proceeded to throw a brick at the window, badly injuring his elbow.
Luckily, no cats were injured.
"They seemed fine. They were actually sitting in the windowsill and I was like, ‘there’s glass in there, what are you doing?’ said Anna Zederlein, Manager.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.