Treatment for Spring Allergies

Over-the-counter (OTC) oral antihistamines are a popular choice for allergy sufferers. They work by blocking histamines, which are the things that cause redness, swelling, itching and changes in some bodily secretions (runny nose, watery eyes, etc.). Antihistamines work best when taken on a regular schedule. Other types of OTC counter medications can be helpful for allergy sufferers, and these include decongestants and nasal steroids. Nasal steroids are effective at reducing inflammation and prevent nasal stuffiness, sneezing, and runny nose. The Richmond Hill Pharmacy and Hinesville Pharmacy keep several OTC antihistamines and nasal steroids in stock. The pharmacists at these locations are always happy to recommend treatment options for your specific symptoms.